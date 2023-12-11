Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Sijarto for the first time since the invasion

Today, December 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba personally met in Brussels with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Sijarto — for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Undoubtedly, the main topic was the European Councilʼs decision to open negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the EU. I understand that everyone is waiting for the answer: yes or no? Give it some time. I will now report to President Zelenskyi. Peter will report to his prime minister," said Minister Kuleba.

Dmytro Kuleba emphasized in his conversation with Siyarto that Ukraine and Hungary have a "common future in Europe."

Peter Sijarto said that the decision on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union is "historic" and will affect the future of Europe, however, the European Commission has not completed the preparatory work that could guarantee Ukraine the continuation of accession negotiations.

He also added that it was a "difficult period from the point of view of bilateral relations" between Hungary and Ukraine.

"Since 2015, Ukraine has been constantly introducing rules that increasingly restricted the rights of the Hungarian national community, and this cast a shadow on bilateral relations," Sijarto said.