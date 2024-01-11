The head of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov drew up a protocol regarding the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. He illegally disclosed information about the whistleblower, which became known to him in connection with the performance of official duties.

Shmyhal, having previously reviewed the report on corruption from the whistleblower, namely an employee of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL), ordered to process such a report and, based on the results, to inform the applicant and the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the head of the CRGL Ivan Rudyi, whose violation was reported, is among the officials tasked with reviewing the report.

Therefore, Rudyi initiated disciplinary proceedings against the whistleblower himself. However, according to the legislation, the whistleblower cannot be brought to disciplinary action. In view of this, the National Committee of the Peopleʼs Republic of China drew up a protocol regarding the head of CRGL.

NAPC invited the prime minister to review the protocol on January 10, 2024, but he did not appear on the specified date and did not report the reasons for his non-appearance, so the agency referred the protocol to the court.

If Shmyhal is found guilty, he will pay a fine and face a year-long ban from holding certain positions. It will also be a reason to enter him into the Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses.