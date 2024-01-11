From now on in Ukraine, cigarette packages will be labeled in a new way — there will be more information about the harm of smoking

From January 11, 2024, manufacturers of tobacco products must place updated health warnings on cigarette packages, as reminds the Center for Public Health.

"In Ukraine, smoking takes an average of 130 000 lives a year, and such pack markings have shown their effectiveness in such progressive countries as Canada and Australia, and should strengthen the effect of anti-tobacco restrictions and encourage smokers to quit smoking," the Ministry of Health notes.

Now 65% of the packaging area will feature images of diseases caused by smoking and text that warns about the harm and consequences of smoking. A total of 14 sets of such medical warnings have been approved.

Also, a QR code with a link to the "I quit smoking" service of the Public Health Center will be placed on the package. The site contains evidence-based effective methods that will help you quit smoking.

The implementation of updated labeling is an important stage in the implementation of European Commission Directive 40/2014, which provides for a set of measures to protect the public from the harm of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.