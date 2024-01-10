National Police: Former Deputy Prosecutor General and her daughter were found dead in Kyiv

The bodies of former deputy prosecutor general Olha Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found in Kyiv.

Babel was informed about this in a comment from the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

The bodies of women without signs of violent death were found in their apartments, which were locked from the inside.

According to preliminary information, mother and daughter died at different times: Olha Kolinko died about two months ago, and Yaroslava — three weeks ago.

The bodies were submitted for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Olha Kolinko was the deputy prosecutor general in 1993-2000 and in 2003-2005.