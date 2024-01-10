In Lviv, the first stem cell transplantation operations were performed in children

In Lviv, doctors successfully administered stem cells to three children who had impaired limb mobility. Intervention with the implantation of stem cells is one of the worldʼs leading methods of regenerative medicine.

This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv.

The first patient was a 17-year-old girl Bozhena, who was born with a fusion of the radial and ulnar bones, due to which the palm of her left hand was turned forward. A year ago, the pathology was corrected, and now the doctors have restored the full activity of the limb — after a complex operation, new cells were formed in it too slowly.

First, the surgeons removed adipose tissue from the patientʼs thigh using liposuction and separated mesenchymal stem cells from it, and then transplanted them into the previously operated area of the arm. Stem cells are quite effective in such cases, because they have the ability to transform into any other type of cells — this speeds up the tissue recovery process.

Doctors performed two other operations on children with post-burn and trauma pathologies. Small patients are also looking forward to a faster improvement in limb mobility.

The operations were performed by the Italian surgeon Roberto Brambilla and orthopedic traumatologists of the St. Nicholas Childrenʼs Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv.