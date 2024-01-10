Nikki Haley narrows the gap with Trump in the ratings in New Hampshire. The main points

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley narrowed the gap in ratings with Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary. Trump currently has 39% of likely Republican voters in the state, compared to Haleyʼs 32%.

CNN writes about this with reference to the latest survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Haleyʼs approval rating is up 12 percentage points since the last CNN/UNH poll in November 2023. Pollsters point out that Haley began to gain momentum last summer, while the numbers of her opponents, including Trump, have remained stable or declined since the fall.

Haleyʼs support has risen sharply among registered undeclared (independent) voters, up 18% among that group since November. Her rating also increased by 20% among voters who are ideologically moderate.