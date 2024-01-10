The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on lobbying, which is one of the conditions for joining the EU

The Ukrainian Parliament approved in the first reading draft law No. 10337 on honest lobbying. This is one of the conditions for joining the EU, as well as part of the governmentʼs plan against the oligarchs.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

309 MPs voted for it.

The draft law establishes the terminology, rights, obligations and methods of lobbying, as well as creates the Transparency Register, which will be maintained by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).

Zheleznyak noted that he did not vote for the draft law, but plans to submit amendments to the second reading to regulate the political influence of various representatives and advisers of the Presidentʼs Office.

He added that the adoption of a law on lobbying is one of the requirements of the EU, although there is no such law in the EU countries.