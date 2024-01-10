In Warsaw, the former head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and his deputy were detained in the presidential palace

Polish police detained the countryʼs former Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wonszyk, as RMF24 reports. The politicians were surprised, but did not resist.

It happened on the evening of January 9 at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where politicians arrived for the ceremony of appointing the presidentʼs advisers — they were invited by Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

The president himself was not at the residence at the time of the arrest, he went to the Belvedere Palace for a meeting with the leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and was going to talk with politicians afterwards.

Police say they detained the politicians in accordance with a court order issued on January 8.

The office of the President of Poland noted that the detention of the Presidentʼs guests offended the dignity of the Polish state. After the arrest of the politicians, a protest was held near the presidential palace, where about 300 people gathered.