The Ministry of Defense has one contract left with the company of the Hrynkevich family

The Ministry of Defense has one contract left with companies affiliated with the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevich. It is valid from January 1 to April 1, 2024.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel Vitaly Polovenko.

The contract concerns the supply of food to the military in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"This was the last agreement concluded by the department of resource provision, which is now being disbanded. The agreement was concluded based on the results of the tender conducted on Prozoro — before we became aware of the arrests and detentions," explained Polovenko.

According to him, the department has already started official inspections. Teams of inspectors check the tender, the contract and the quality of services. Inspections will take place throughout the duration of the agreement.

Earlier today, Vitaly Polovenko said that the Ministry of Defense had terminated the contracts concluded with the companies of the Hrynkevich family, which were one of the largest suppliers.

What is known about the Hrynkevich case

On December 29, 2023, information about the arrest of a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, for a bribe appeared on the website of the State Bureau of Investigation. He offered $500,000 to one of the heads of the Main Investigative Department of the State Security Bureau for assistance in the return of property seized from companies controlled by him.

The Bureau also started criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of the Lviv businessman won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The investigation established that enterprises under the control of the businessman were involved in the execution of defense orders, which were previously engaged in construction and did not have adequate production, warehouse and other capacities for the production and storage of tangible property — that is, they actually bought goods and resold them to the Ministry of Defense or simply the contract was broken. This caused losses to the state of 1.2 billion hryvnias.

Equipment of the son of Hrynkevich

The publication "Our Money" wrote that the company of Grynkevichʼs son, Roman, won the tender for the construction of the Citizensʼ Security Center from Lviv OVA for 33 million hryvnias and with inflated prices for construction materials. His company previously performed work for the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration and won a tender for the reconstruction of a school in the Lviv Region.

Why is Sonya Morozyuk here?

Ukrainian journalist Yevhen Plinskyi stated that the son of Igor Hrynkevich Roman Hrynkevich "invested" the money earned from the corruption contract of the Ministry of Defense in his girlfriend, Ukrainian artist Sonya Morozyuk, by giving her jewelry.

The artist herself did not comment on what was happening for a week, closing her Instagram page, but then she stated that she had known Roman Hrynkevich for only five months and did not know how he earns money. Morozyuk assures that "if the accusations against Roman turn out to be true, she will not be able to be with him."