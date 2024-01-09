Prime Minister Shmyhal was issued a prescription — the government did not provide 131 resolutions for anti-corruption examination

The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) issued a prescription to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for the fact that the government did not provide 131 resolutions for anti-corruption examination.

This is written by the press service of the NAPC.

As the agency notes, the Cabinet of Ministers in 2023 allowed the adoption of 131 resolutions in violation of the requirements of Art. 55 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption". This refers to the fact that the government did not send drafts of the relevant normative legal acts for examination.

Some of these resolutions concern the approval of the budgets of social insurance funds, the provision of housing for certain categories of citizens, issues related to cultural heritage sites, the liquidation of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the creation of various centers for the support and protection of the civilian population, etc.

"In particular, the government did not send for anti-core expertise the resolutions related to issues of the customs sphere, crossing the border, changes to the procedures for the use of funds, etc.," the press service added.

NAPC demands an official investigation to establish the causes and conditions that led to the violations and to eliminate them, as well as to bring to disciplinary responsibility the guilty officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and central executive authorities.