Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Bilonozhko, founder of the “Melody of Two Hearts” festival, died

Pop singer and Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Bilonozko died at the age of 71.

This was reported by the authorities of the Burynska community of the Sumy region, where Bilonozhko is from.

Together with his wife, peopleʼs artist Svitlana Bilonozhko, the singer was the founder and organizer of the periodic International Festival of Family Creativity "Melody of Two Hearts".

In December 1995, Vitaly Bilonozhko was awarded the title of Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine. He is a laureate of many all-Ukrainian and international song festivals and competitions, a multiple laureate of the "Shliager of the Year" music award.

For his high professional skill and significant contribution to the development and popularization of Ukrainian song, the artist was awarded the International Order of Nicholas the Wonderworker in 1998. Bilonozhko was a knight of the Order of Yaroslav the Wise 5th degree (2003), "For Merit" 3rd degree (2008) and "For Merit" 2nd degree (2013).

The cause of the artistʼs death has not yet been announced.