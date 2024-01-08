Ukrainian hackers posted the entire client base of the Russian “Alfa Bank” online

Hacker group KibOrg published the complete client base of the largest Russian commercial bank “Alfa-Bank”. The press service of “Alfa Bank” denies the hacking and distribution of personal information.

Hackers gained access to this data back in October 2023, when KibOrg published information on 44 000 customers.

The database contains information about the name, date of birth, account number and phone number of customers since 2004. The table contains 115 217 571 records, of which approximately 38 million are unique individuals and legal entities.

The press service of “Alfa Bank” managed to deny the leak of private information of customers, calling the personal data that the hackers posted as evidence "compiled from several random numbers." Later, the message was changed to accusations of falsity of information. The Russian media "Vazhnye istorii" ["Important Stories"] checked with a random sample that the published information really concerns real residents of Russia.