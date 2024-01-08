The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost another 440 soldiers and 13 artillery systems over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 8.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 440 soldiers killed, 9 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 12 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, one anti-aircraft system, 19 vehicles, one special vehicle, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and one cruise missile.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

35 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Lyman direction, and three attacks in the Bakhmut direction. In the Avdiivka direction, where the enemy is trying to surround Avdiivka, 21 attacks were repulsed, in the Maryinka direction — three attacks, in the Zaporizhzhia direction (west of Verbove) — one attack, and on the left bank of the Kherson region, three Russian assaults were stopped.