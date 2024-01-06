In Ukraine, a unique one-time operation was performed — a child was transplanted with a liver and a heart defect was corrected

In the capitalʼs "Okhmatdyt", a unique liver transplant was performed with a one-time correction of a heart defect — the operation lasted almost a day.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.
The girl was born in Ternopil in February 2023, she had a heart defect that was diagnosed in her motherʼs womb. After birth, the girl was also diagnosed with a disease that causes liver failure.
Specialists organized a conference and calculated all possible options for surgical intervention: assessed the risks and decided to combine the two operations so as not to harm the patient. The operation is unique, because doctors simultaneously corrected a heart defect and transplanted a liver from a donor — the mother.
This variant of liver transplantation with simultaneous correction of heart defects was performed for the first time in Ukraine.
Doctors from the Center for Childrenʼs Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, a specialist from the National Cancer Institute, transplant surgeons, anesthesiologists-reanimatologists, transfusiologists, diagnosticians, laboratory service, nurses and other specialists of the Okhmatdyt Medical Center participated in the operation.