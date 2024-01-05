Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 29 Shahed drones during the night

Air defense of Ukraine shot down 21 of 29 launched Shahed-136/13 kamikaze drones on the night of January 5.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian drones attacked in two waves from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and the Crimean Cape Chauda.

The drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions. The vast majority were destroyed by mobile fire groups armed with machine guns and portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

On the morning of January 5, there were few areas reporting devastation from the drone attack.

5 attack drones were shot down over the Cherkasy region. Debris damaged power lines, three settlements and two more partially lost power. There were no casualties, the head of the regional military administration reported.

In the Kherson region, 3 Shahed hit an administrative building and a modular town in the village of Vysoke. Two men were injured, five more people, including a 14-year-old boy, suffered contusions and acute stress reactions. The latter were saved by shelter. 4 drones were shot down over the region.

At night, in the sky over Kryvorizky district (Dnipropetrovsk region), anti-aircraft defense shot down 6 Shahed drones. Debris fell on the territory of the non-working enterprise. No one was injured, the head of the regional administration reported.