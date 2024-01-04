The British company will resume production of M777 howitzers. The demand for them increased due to the war in Ukraine

The British company BAE Systems is preparing to resume production of components for M777 howitzers. This is related to the war in Ukraine and the demand for artillery weapons, the company said in a release.

The company has signed an initial $50 million deal with the U.S. Army to jumpstart the new program while they finalize the details of a broader contract. The agreement provides for the production of titanium structures for M777 artillery installations, the first batch of which should be delivered in 2025. First of all, the company will resume the production of parts for repairing howitzers.

BAE emphasizes that the restart of production lines means new orders for the M777 from other countries, particularly in Europe, Asia and both Americas.

The company is currently working with British and American suppliers to resume production, but where this will take place has not yet been decided. Previously, parts and components for the M777 were mainly produced in Britain, and the assembly was in the USA.