Russia lost 780 invaders and 12 tanks. What is the situation by directions

During the past day, Russia lost 780 invaders, 12 tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles and 28 artillery systems. A total of 58 combat clashes took place.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Kupyanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russians in the area of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and on Bakhmutskyi — four attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders prevent the Russians from encircling Avdiyivka — during the past day, they repelled 13 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyvka and 19 attacks in the Severnoy, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where they repelled 14 attacks. In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are expanding the bridgehead.

During the past day, the Russians unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions nine times. The Ukrainian aviation hit the enemyʼs personnel concentration area, three anti-aircraft defense systems, three artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and two enemy control points.