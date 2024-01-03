Two explosions occurred in Iran during the mourning ceremony in memory of General Suleimani. More than 70 people died

In the Iranian city of Kerman, two powerful explosions rang out during a ceremony honoring the memory of the fallen General Qasem Suleimani. According to the latest information from local media, 73 people died and another 171 were injured. Obviously, the number of victims will increase.

There was a solemn procession in the city. The explosions rang out 700 meters away and about a kilometer from the grave of the general. Iranian authorities have already called the explosions a terrorist act. It is not yet known who is behind them.

Subsequently, the number of dead increased to 103, and the number of wounded — to 141.