Two explosions occurred in Iran during the mourning ceremony in memory of General Suleimani. More than 70 people died

In the Iranian city of Kerman, two powerful explosions rang out during a ceremony honoring the memory of the fallen General Qasem Suleimani. According to the latest information from local media, 73 people died and another 171 were injured. Obviously, the number of victims will increase.
There was a solemn procession in the city. The explosions rang out 700 meters away and about a kilometer from the grave of the general. Iranian authorities have already called the explosions a terrorist act. It is not yet known who is behind them.
Subsequently, the number of dead increased to 103, and the number of wounded — to 141.
- Influential General Qassem Soleimani headed Al-Quds, a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that conducted operations abroad. He was considered one of the most influential people in Iran. Al-Quds, under his leadership, provided military support to the Hamas and Hezbollah groups in Palestine and Lebanon, and also played an important role in shaping the political situation in Iraq.
- Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, on the orders of then US President Donald Trump. He was attacked by American aircraft while he was near Baghdad airport. The reason for the liquidation was the attack on three American bases in Iraq, where three people died and 10 were wounded.