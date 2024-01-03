Armed Forces Navy: Ukraine did not submit a request to Turkey for the passage of two minesweepers to the Black Sea

The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not submit a request to Turkey for passage to the Black Sea of two Ukrainian minesweepers "Chernihiv" (M310) and "Cherkasy" (M311), which were handed over to Ukraine by Britain.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Given the effect of the Montreux Convention, another option should not have been expected in principle, therefore, accordingly, I can only confirm that we had no such intentions," he said, noting that Turkey does not allow Russian warships into the Black Sea. so there is no reason for "betrayal".

Answering a question about how Ukraine is currently demining the sea, the spokesman said that special robotic equipment and drones are used for this. It is less effective than minesweepers, and a lot of such equipment is needed, so Ukraine maintains a constant dialogue with its allies.

Pletenchuk also added that demining of the Black and Azov Seas after the end of active hostilities will last up to 5 years. This is the term of global demining. It will take 3-5 months to clear the main sea routes. The operation is already planned.