The SBU detained an exposé who was an FSB agent and proposed to join the eastern regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv a former Ukrainian official who previously worked in the Ministry of Fuel and Energy, the State Commissary and the Ministry of Coal Industry. He is suspected of working for the Russian special services. In particular, he proposed to "join" the eastern regions of Ukraine to the Rostov region.

This was reported ин the SBU.

After his release from the civil service in 2014, the detainee began to position himself as a "polite expert" and the author of publications in which he praised the Kremlinʼs aggressive policy towards Ukraine. Since then, he was in direct contact with one of the heads of the 5th service of the FSB, who coordinated his informational and subversive activities against Ukraine.

The detainee also cooperated with the terrorist Leonid Pasichnyk, to whom he provided "expert" recommendations on intensifying repression against Ukrainian patriots in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

The suspect was detained at his apartment. During the searches, computer equipment, mobile phones and documents confirming his activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized. In addition, he was found with a Russian "cooperation award", as well as banned communist and pro-Kremlin symbols.

Based on the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason);

Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of equal rights of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds).

The detained official faces up to 15 years in prison, he is currently in custody.