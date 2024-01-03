Former SBU general Andriy Naumov was released from a Serbian prison

Andriy Naumov, the ex-head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, who was sentenced to a year in prison for money laundering in Serbia, was released from prison.

This was reported by the BBC, which confirmed Naumovʼs dismissal in the High Court of the city of Nis.

Naumov was released from prison in early December 2023, but his documents were confiscated and he was banned from leaving the country due to an appeal against his sentence. Naumovʼs lawyers filed a complaint against the decision to ban him from leaving Serbia, arguing that in Ukraine there is a threat to the clientʼs life, but the court did not satisfy it.

In addition, according to Naumovʼs lawyers, as part of the extradition proceedings, the court established the existence of a real threat to his life, and Naumov himself stated the dangers associated with his stay in Serbia.

Naumovʼs story

Andriy Naumov started working at the SBU in 2019. Until July 2021, he held the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.

Naumov was involved in the case of assassination attempt, which, according to investigators, was being prepared for him by the former first deputy head of the SBU, Dmytro Neskoromny. This case became known in January 2021. Yuriy Rasyuk, an employee of the "Alpha" special unit, was detained on suspicion of preparing the murder, he made a deal with the investigation and received a suspended sentence. Neskoromny, according to the case file, acted "out of motives of personal revenge" — he is still wanted.

On the night of February 24, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, Naumov left Ukraine. After that, "Skhemy" investigative project wrote that the State Bureau of Investigation had started criminal proceedings under the article "treason". However, this has not yet been officially announced.

On April 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stripped Naumov of the rank of general because he violated the military oath. On June 18, 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation \stated that Naumov may be involved in the transfer of secret documentation about the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the special services of the Russian Federation.

Law enforcement sources told Babel that Naumov could receive asylum in Russia in exchange for participating in the "tribunal" against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Insider publication also confirms information about a possible temporary move to Russia.

In Ukraine, Naumov was informed of two suspicions — of misappropriation of property due to abuse of official position and of fraud, which caused losses to the state of more than 3.2 million hryvnias.