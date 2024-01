A Russian missile fell in the village of Petropavlivka, Russiaʼs Voronezh region, during the attack on Ukraine.

The information was confirmed by the governor of the Voronezh region Aleksandr Gusev, calling it an "emergency landing of ammunition".

According to Gusev, there were no casualties, but destruction was recorded in seven households. Residents of Petropavlovka say that the rocket fell at around 08:38 am local time (07:38 Kyiv time). At that time, Russia was attacking Ukraine.