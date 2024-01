Around 07:30, the Russian occupiers made at least four strikes on the central part of Kharkiv, in particular on the Shevchenkiv district.

Currently, more than 40 victims are known. One person died, said the head of the regional military administration Oleg Syniegubov.

High-rise buildings, commercial buildings, civil infrastructure are damaged, cars are on fire. Rescuers and medics are working on the spot. The police opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.