The Ukrainian air defense forces completely repelled the Russian night drone attack

On the night of January 2, 2024, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia).

All enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Armed Forces.

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of December 31, 2023, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February 2022, the Defense Forces have destroyed 3,095 of the 3,940 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs launched by the occupiers over Ukraine.

On the night of January 1, 2024, Russia launched 90 Shahed drones, the air defense forces shot down 87 of them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.