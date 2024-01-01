Three temperature records were set in Kyiv at the end of December

Three temperature records were set in Kyiv on December 30, 2023. The average daily air temperature corresponded to the indicators of April 1.

This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory in Kyiv.

The minimum air temperature turned out to be the warmest for this day and did not fall below +4.9 °C. The previous record was set in 2020 and 2003.

The maximum air temperature reached +10.5 °C, which is 3.0 °C higher than the previous record of 2020.

The average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest during observations for this day and amounted to +6.9 °С, which exceeded the previous record of the same year in 2020 by 1.6 °С, and the climatic norm — by 8.6 °С.