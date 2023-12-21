In Kyiv, a temperature record was set for the second day in a row

The maximum air temperature in Kyiv on Wednesday, December 20, was 10.6 °C [51.08° F]. This is 1.5 degrees more than the record temperature in 1982.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

And on December 19, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv repeated the record value of 1982 and 2019 and amounted to +4.1 °С [39.38° F]. However, December 15, 2019 still remains the warmest day in December in Kyiv, when the temperature reached +15.2 ℃ [59.36° F].

In 2023, 42 temperature records were already recorded in the capital.