Air Force: Since 2022, air defense has shot down 1 709 missiles of various types and more than 3 000 Shahed drones

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk summed up the results of the air defense and combat aviation.

Since 2022, air defense has shot down 1 709 missiles of various types and more than 3 000 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type. Including:

1 045 X-101/555/55 (1 360 issued);

397 Kalibers (834 produced);

62 "Iskander-K" (released 154);

3,095 Shahed-136/131 (3 940 produced).

The percentage of downing of air attack means (cruise missiles and attack UAVs) is currently about 85, as Oleschuk noted.

Also, 15 aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kindzhal", 329 planes and 324 helicopters of the Russians were shot down.

In total, the aviation of the Armed Forces made more than 16 000 sorties, striking the enemy with 7 600 strikes.

"In 2024, we will receive Western aircraft, more aerial bombs and missiles of American, British and French production. This will help us fight the enemy, liberate our land, clean our sky and sea of Russian junk," the commander added.