Air Force: the Patriot air defense system has already shot down 15 Russian Kinzhals

Ukrainian Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, transferred by allies, have already shot down 15 Russian Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, which are launched from MiG-31K fighters and cover hundreds of kilometers in a matter of seconds.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Patriot is capable of shooting down ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, such as the Dagger. On May 4, the first "unparalleled Kinzhal" Kh-47 was shot down — an M2 missile. Thus, the countdown started precisely from this time. Then there were six more, six more, and now we already have 15 "Kinzhals" shot down by the Patriot system. This is very good news for us," Ignat said.

He added that there are currently not enough Patriot systems available in Ukraine. A few batteries, he says, are not enough.