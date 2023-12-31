Air defense forces shot down 21 Russian Shahed. 28 people were injured by Russian S300 missiles in Kharkiv

During the night, Air Defense Forces shot down 21 Shahed drones out of 49 launched by Russia. The drones were flying from three directions: Cape Chauda in Crimea, the Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk region, and the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The enemy also hit Kharkiv with six S300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. According to the head of the regional military administration Synegubov, 28 civilians were injured, 12 of them are in hospital. Among the patients are two children aged 14 and 16 and a foreigner.

12 multi-apartment buildings, 13 private houses, hospitals, a hotel building, a kindergarten, retail premises, a gas pipeline and cars were also damaged.

At night, the occupiers shelled the village of Borova, Izyum district, twice. The bodies of a woman and two men were recovered from the rubble of a private house.