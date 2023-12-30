State Border Service denied closing the border for men with disabilities of the III group. Previously, it was written about in social media

The State Border Service of Ukraine assured that the rules for crossing the border for people with disabilities of the III group have not changed, despite rumors in social networks.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko in the comments of the Center for Combating Disinformation.

The spokesperson of the SBSU stressed that the passage of citizens across the border is carried out in accordance with the current legislation, in particular the Border Crossing Rules for Ukrainian citizens, approved by Government Resolution No. 57. These rules determine the conditions for crossing the border during martial law, especially for male citizens of Ukraine, whose departure is generally restricted.

In each case, the border guards carefully study the documents that would provide grounds for a personʼs departure. That is how it is defined in the legislation.

"In addition, people often try to speculate on the conditions of crossing the border, going, for example, with a different purpose or using forged or fictitious documents," he emphasized.

In addition to the persons who are clearly prescribed in the paragraphs of the Border Crossing Rules, in the event of the introduction of martial law on the territory of Ukraine, other conscripts who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization also have the right to cross the border. They also include men who have three or more children under the age of 18 to support them — they are granted a deferment from conscription for military service during mobilization.

Given the fact that the SBSU has repeatedly discovered forgeries of documents related to multiple children, inspectors can check this condition of menʼs departure, in particular, based on documents from territorial recruiting centers. This can be an extract from the protocol of the centers on the decision on postponement or a record of postponement in military accounting documents.

Demchenko added that since the beginning of the year, almost 50,000 Ukrainian citizens who did not meet the conditions for a pass have been refused entry at the border, and three thousand forged documents have been discovered.