​The Lviv businessman who offered a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the State Bureau of Investigation was sent to custody

The court remanded a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense, into custody, who allegedly offered $500,000 to one of the heads of the Main Investigative Department of the State Bureau of Investiation.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau.

According to the courtʼs decision, the suspect can post bail in the amount of 429.44 million hryvnias.

According to the SBI, the businessman allegedly wanted to give a bribe for assistance in the return of property seized from companies under his control during a criminal investigation. It was about a criminal case on the fact of fraud with the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of the Lviv businessman won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for over 1.5 billion hryvnias.

According to law enforcement officers, six contracts are completely unfulfilled. Despite the fact that full payment was made, the companies delivered the goods to the warehouses of military units incompletely under at least seven contracts. And eight contracts were executed 3 to 5 months late. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damages may exceed one billion hryvnias.