The Cabinet of Ministers approved the supervisory board of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry” — the former “Ukroboronprom”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the supervisory board of the joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry", which was transformed from the state concern "Ukroboronprom".

This was reported by the Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.

He stated that the existence of a supervisory board is one of the key stages of the reform of the corporate governance of the state sector of the domestic defense-industrial complex.

The council consisted of five members:

Oleksiy Honcharuk — Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2019-2020, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Aerorozvidka" NGO;

Tymofiy Mylovanov — President of the Kyiv School of Economics and former Minister of Economy, ex-chairman of the supervisory board of "Ukroboronprom";

Serhiy Konovets — former member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank and the board of "Naftogaz" JSC;

Davyd Lomzharia — member of the supervisory board of "Ukrzaliznytsia";

Lindy Smith — the President and CEO of the Arizona Defense Industrial Coalition (AZDIC), home to the largest number of US defense companies.

"We worked for a long time to ensure that Ukroboronprom received the best supervisory board. And so it happened [...]. This is a powerful team of professionals with vast experience and expertise. I am sure that together with Herman Smetanin [the head of ʼUkrainian Defense Industryʼ], the new supervisory board will successfully continue the transformation of Ukroboronprom into a transparent European defense holding," Kamyshin noted.