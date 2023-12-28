General Staff: Russia lost 920 invaders and 27 tanks over the past day

56 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders over the past day. Russia lost 920 invaders, 27 tanks and 42 armored fighting vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, and in the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Serebryansk forestry area of the Luhansk region — there the Russians are trying to break through our defenses.

In the Bakhmut region, our soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region, and in the Avdiivka area, they repelled 15 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 17 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers during the past day.