In Kyiv, the Pochaina and Tarasa Shevchenko metro stations will be closed due to subsidence of the tunnels

In the Kyiv metro, the tunnels between Pochayna and Tarasa Shevchenko stations are sinking, so traffic on these sections will be changed.

The first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Mykola Povorozny announced this in an interview with the EP.

According to him, planned works and repairs will take place due to the subsidence of the tunnels, but there are "no major problems".

The management of "Kyiv Metro" assures that the movement of "Pochaina" and "Taras Shevchenko" will not be blocked completely, but instead they will organize alternate shuttle traffic through one tunnel in both directions.

"There will be temporary roads, a different scheme of traffic organization. The trains will not turn around anywhere, they will take turns passing through this section through one tunnel," Povoroznyk added.

"Kyivpastrans" should also organize additional ground transport routes.