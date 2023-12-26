Taiwan expands sanctions against Russia and bans the supply of goods that can become components of weapons

The Ministry of Economy of Taiwan expanded the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, in particular, added to the list of goods prohibited for export to these countries. The list will include equipment for the production of semiconductors, as well as certain chemicals and drugs.

After the start of a full-scale war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Taiwan condemned Russian aggression and joined the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Russia and Belarus.

First of all, Taiwan blocked the sale of high-tech goods to the Russian Federation, including household goods, in order to prevent their use by Russia for the production of military equipment.

Previously, Taiwan banned the export of microchips to the Russian Federation, in the development and supply of which the East Asian country is a world leader.

The expansion of sanctions is largely symbolic, as Taiwanʼs direct trade with Russia and Belarus is minimal. However, in the wreckage of Russian missiles and drones found on the territory of Ukraine, foreign-made components have already been found, which are dual-purpose goods — that is, they can be used both for peaceful purposes and for the production of weapons.