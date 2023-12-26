The tradition of the Shchedryi Vechir (Bounteous Evening) was recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The tradition of the Shchedryi Vechir (Malanka) was included in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

The traditions of the Generous Evening of Ukraine take the form of the so-called New Yearʼs rounds. The tradition has a long history, goes back to pre-Christian times and includes 12 ritual dishes, preparation for the Great Evening, dressing up — "driving a goat", Malanka, generosity. And here an important element is the world-famous work "Schedryk".

According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emine Japarova, officials, scientists and public activists are currently working on the inclusion of "Schedryk" in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Our goal is to prove to the world that the melody "Carol of the Bells" actually has a purely Ukrainian "citizenship". According to UNESCO rules, one of the requirements for the inclusion of an element in the world list is its inclusion in the national list of objects of intangible cultural heritage, so todayʼs event is an important step towards world recognition," she said.