In 2023, the Ministry of Culture added two more Russians to the list of persons who threaten national security

In 2023, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine added two Russians to the list of persons who pose a threat to national security: singer Yaroslav Dronov (known under the pseudonym Shaman) and actor Oleksiy Kravchenko.
Interfax-Ukraine writes about this.
Not a single person was removed from the list in 2023. So, now it consists of 213 people.
- In 2022, four Russians were added to the list of persons who pose a threat to national security: Volodymyr Solovyov, Dmytro Kiselyov, Anna Semenovych and Dmytro Puchkova. At the same time, the Russian humorist Maxim Galkin was excluded from the list.
- In 2020, SBU blacklisted Russian TV presenter Kateryna Varnava. The Security Service of Ukraine explained at the time that it can remove a person from the list of those who threaten national security, "if during the period of the ban, data on the personʼs actions that could harm national security are not received."