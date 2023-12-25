Opendatabot: Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 589 churches have transferred to the OCU from the Moscow Patriarchate

589 churches have joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This is reported by the digital service for the analysis of state data "Opendatabot".

The patriarchate changed the most churches in Kyiv region — 138, Khmelnytskyi — 125, and Vinnytsia — 67.

However, 8,193 churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) continue to work in the country, 99% of them, or 8,119 churches, despite the requirements of the law, still have not indicated their affiliation to the Moscow Patriarchate in their name, in which case a note is added to the name forcibly

In almost two years, only 59 churches were forcibly given names showing their connection with the Russian Federation in the Unified State Register — all these renamings took place during the first year of the Great War. In 2023, not a single church received such a name in the EDR.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, only eight religious institutions have transferred to the OCU after receiving a forced name in the Unified State Register.

The largest number of churches connected with Russia remain in Donetsk region — 683, Vinnytsia region — 534, Dnipropetrovsk region — 527, Khmelnytskyi region — 506.