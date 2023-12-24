Riots in the capital of Serbia with demands to cancel the election results. The president promised arrests

On the evening of Sunday, December 24, in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, thousands of protesters came to a rally demanding the annulment of the results of the parliamentary and municipal elections, claiming they were falsified.

According to the Balkan service "Radio Liberty" and Reuters, the protest was called by the pro-European coalition "Serbia Against Violence", which denies the election results after the claims of the victory of the ruling SNS party of President Aleksandar Vučić.

Protesters tried to break into Belgradeʼs town hall, where the election commission is located. They broke down the door of the building and threw stones at it. The police intervened in the situation, using gas and batons.

As reported by RTS, President Aleksandr Vučić made an address. He said that there will be no revolution, the state is strong enough, and "all thugs will be arrested."