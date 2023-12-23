In Kherson, the Russians targeted a high-rise building

During the day of December 23, the Russians continuously shelled Kherson. One of the enemy shells hit a high-rise building, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The front door of the apartment was damaged by the blast wave, so the owner could not get out on his own. Rescuers freed him.

There was also a breakthrough in gas networks in Kherson. A fire broke out. The medical facility was also under the fire of the occupiers.

In the evening, five people were injured by the Russian attack. Doctors treated three of them on the spot. Two men, 21 and 39 years old, were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.