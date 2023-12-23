In Kyiv, all shelters will be checked after the accident in the school storage room

All shelters will be inspected in the capital by December 29. This decision was made by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) after the accident at the school shelter in the Solomyansky district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration press service writes about it.

In Kyiv as a whole and in each district separately, commissions were created to check the safety of shelters. If they find problems, they should be eliminated as soon as possible.

The day before, during an air raid alarm in the shelter of one of the schools, the valve of the heating battery broke. The Armstrong-type ceiling with light slabs absorbed water, causing a segment of the suspended ceiling to collapse. People were not injured. Currently, the shelter has already been restored.