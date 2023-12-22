An online adoption platform will be launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy presented a teaser of the single state online platform on adoption and family upbringing of children. It will be fully launched at the beginning of 2024.

This was reported by the press service.

With the help of a teaser, the department wants to collect feedback from potential users of the platform. There will be information about family upbringing of children and the path of future adopters and families who have decided to accept a child into the family.

To test the platform you need:

follow the link;

click on the "Survey" section and complete it;

if you wish, join the beta testing of the single platform.

"The platform will be a place to provide consultation support, will become a kind of step-by-step road map for those who are on the path of adoption and alternative parenthood. In this way, we will popularize and stimulate the development of family upbringing of children in Ukraine," noted the head of the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care Iryna Tulyakova.