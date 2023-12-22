The former Ukrainian politician, Putinʼs compadre Viktor Medvedchuk, who now lives in Russia, can have at least three sources of income — Siberian oil, Moscow real estate and mining of metals and coal in the occupied part of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the publication "Nastoyasheye Vremya" ["Real Time"].

Sources of journalists associate the capture of the oil company "Kayum Nafta" at the end of 2022 with the interests of the company "NZNP-Trade" LLC, which is close to Medvedchuk. In the fall of 2023, a similar scenario was followed by a raid on the Dulisma company. Both oil companies are located in Siberia — their total reserves are 23.4 million tons of oil. Previously, they belonged to the Rus-Oil group, which is owned by Russian businessman Oleksiy Khotin. Khotin was accused of embezzlement in Russia and placed under house arrest.

At the beginning of 2021, a company related to Medvedchuk purchased real estate in one of the most expensive skyscrapers of the Russian capital, Moscow City, for half a billion rubles. Medvedchukʼs wife Oksana Marchenko bought several hectares of land in Moscow. Medvedchukʼs wife got access to it in 2020, when she became a co-owner of the Heliimash plant, which develops cryogenic systems for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Roscosmos.

Medvedchuk deals with coal, transport and metals in occupied Donbas. According to the owner of a Russian coal company and former official of the Putin administration, who wished to remain anonymous, Medvedchuk became the main beneficiary of the economy of the self-proclaimed "LPR" and "DPR", replacing in this "post" Yanukovychʼs protégé Serhii Kurchenko.