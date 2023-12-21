The head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine denies having Russian citizenship

The head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) Roman Ihnatov denied that he has Russian citizenship.

He said this at a briefing, as “Ukraiinska Pravda” [UP] reports.

According to Ihnatov, when he received a letter from the Foreign Intelligence Service regarding Russian citizenship, he turned to the law enforcement officers, but received different answers: one state body replied that it did not have such information, while another reported the existence of Russian citizenship without proof.

Roman Ihnatov said that he had a passport of the USSR "without a Russian or Ukrainian stamp", that is, he was stateless, and he can confirm this. He received a passport of Ukraine in 1996.

Also, the head of the HQCJU added that provocations are being prepared against the commissionʼs employees, so he is asking for increased security.

Ihnatov also said that on September 15 he was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations for treason during martial law. An application for it was submitted by a peopleʼs deputy. This concerned Ihnatovʼs stay in captivity in 2014 (martial law was not declared then).