One and a half million UAH to the “Come Back Alive” fund and 800 000 to “Tabletochka”. Charity funds which Bolt supported in 2023

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Bolt has been constantly helping Ukrainians — the company supports volunteer projects and provides humanitarian aid. Here are the most important initiatives in 2023.

1 500 000 hryvnias to the "Come Back Alive" fund

As part of the "Podyaka" ["Thankfulness"] campaign, Bolt together with Visa transferred one and a half million hryvnias to the "Come Back Alive" fund.

"Today, it is important not only to support volunteer projects of organizations and foundations that help bring victory closer, but also to introduce a culture of charity. Brands that are trusted around the world must create value during war," explained Boltʼs Eastern European Marketing Director Serhiy Kostya.

800 000 hryvnias for children with cancer

Bolt, in partnership with Visa, donated 800 000 hryvnias for the wards of the "Tabletochka" charity fund to help children with cancer. The funds were collected within the framework of the "Nebaiduzhi" ["Indifferent"] campaign.

"Help from business is the strength to fight cancer for hundreds of Ukrainian children. Thank you for protecting their right to a happy and healthy childhood," said the director of strategic partnerships of the fund Svitlana Puhach.

Violence Prevention Initiative

The company Bolt and the public organization "La Strada — Ukraine"; implemented several joint initiatives: developed instructions with advice on how to act in situations of violence; in the Bolt application there is an opportunity to contact the hot "La Strada — Ukraine"; violence prevention trainings were held for drivers.

"Despite the full-scale war, there are still many unresolved problems in Ukraine that cannot be ignored. We are sure that our joint initiatives will contribute to the prevention of violence and create a safer environment for all users," said the head of the Bolt service Serhiy Pavlyk.

During the year, Bolt also implemented initiatives with "Ukrzaliznytsia" and Visa, with the Lviv Urban Forum and the European Mobility Week. In total, this year Bolt implemented eight projects in partnership with Visa.