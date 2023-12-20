The Verkhovna Rada supported the amendments to the law “On Administrative Procedure” in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the European integration bill No. 10161 in the first reading.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

318 parliamentarians voted for this decision.

The changes help to implement the law "On Administrative Procedure". The adoption of the law should bring Ukraine closer to the standards of the European Union and improve the quality of the stateʼs communication with citizens, in particular, eliminate bureaucracy and give people the opportunity to participate in the consideration of cases that concern them.