The Verkhovna Rada supported the amendments to the law “On Administrative Procedure” in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the European integration bill No. 10161 in the first reading.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
318 parliamentarians voted for this decision.
The changes help to implement the law "On Administrative Procedure". The adoption of the law should bring Ukraine closer to the standards of the European Union and improve the quality of the stateʼs communication with citizens, in particular, eliminate bureaucracy and give people the opportunity to participate in the consideration of cases that concern them.
- The Law "On Administrative Procedure" introduces new general rules for the interaction of administrative bodies with citizens and businesses. This is one of the laws in the history of Ukraine, which has been waiting for adoption for more than 20 years. It began to be developed in 1998.
- The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on November 16, 2021. The head of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed this law on November 22, 2021.
- However, on December 9, President Zelensky returned to the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On administrative procedure" with his proposals. Among other things, Zelensky considered it necessary to unify the procedures for consideration and resolution of administrative cases in accordance with the Constitution.