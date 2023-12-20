Zelensky appointed his new representative in the Verkhovna Rada

By decree No. 823/2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the MP from "Servant of the People" Halyna Mykhailiuk as his representative in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

She will replace Fedor Venislavskyi, who was dismissed at the beginning of December. Then Venislavskyi explained that he agreed with the president because he was busy with military projects and did not have time.

Mykhailiuk is the deputy head of the Councilʼs committee on law enforcement and co-chair of the parliamentary groups in the Council on interparliamentary relations with Japan and Australia. She is also a member of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the Presidentʼs Commission on Legal Reform. Previously, she was an adviser on the preparation of laws of the Consultative Mission of the European Union in Ukraine from 2015 to 2019.