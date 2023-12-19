The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viktor Smal as the head of the State Forestry Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viktor Smal as the head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine.
This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.
Until May 2023, Viktor Smal held the position of deputy head of the State Forestry Agency, and then he was the acting head.
- Smalʼs predecessor was Yuriy Bolokhovets, who is now the general director of "Forests of Ukraine". Last month, he announced mass layoffs and added that during the year, the security service of "Forests of Ukraine" recorded violations, as well as collected information and conducted official investigations.