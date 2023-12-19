The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is in contact with Russian ex-colonel Salikov, who wants to testify at the International Criminal Court

The Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) of Ukraine is investigating information from the former Russian colonel and "Wagnerian" Igor Salikov, who wants to testify at the International Criminal Court (ICC) about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the PGO Yuriy Belousov on “Radio Svoboda”.

According to him, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has been working with Igor Salikov for more than half a year, who provides Ukraine with testimony about Russiaʼs actions since 2013 — from the time of preparations for the invasion, and the specifics of the open invasion.

Yuriy Belousov added that the PGO has already confirmed some information about war crimes, but it is not yet clear whether other information from the Russian ex-military will be confirmed. In particular, it was possible to confirm the killing of a civilian in Kyiv region.

The head of the department did not specify how the cooperation between the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and Salikov began.