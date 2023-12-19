The deputy head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek resigned. Journalists exposed him for his connections with Russia

The deputy head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek has written a resignation letter — earlier, a journalistic investigation revealed his alleged connections with Russia.

He stated this in a comment to the publication "RBK-Ukraine".

On October 26, “Bihus.Info” journalists reported that Dmytro Tyshlek uses real estate and a car belonging to the family of the partner of the head of the Rostov criminal group, and his wife did not get rid of her Russian passport even after the Russian invasion. Tyshlek himself stated that the journalists distorted the information about his family and added evaluative judgments to the material, which allegedly have nothing to do with reality.

After the published investigation, Tyshlek publicly appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to have law enforcement officers verify this information.

On December 15, it became known that the deputy head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek returned to his duties, as an official inspection found no grounds for his dismissal. However, today he resigned "of his own accord", the Ministry of Internal Affairs signed his dismissal.